Iowa Democrat Rita Hart Withdraws Challenge in Iowa House Race

Rita Hart, the Democrat, withdrew her challenge to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) for an Iowa House seat Wednesday afternoon.

Hart has been trying to use the Committee on House Administration to overturn the state certified election in the Second Congressional District of Iowa.

This would have posed an uphill battle, as Democrats have started to back away from the partisan efforts. Breitbart News reported earlier this week, as many as nine Democrats have come forward to defect. Moderates would have had to go on the record to vote for or against the efforts if Hart’s attempt were to pass the Committee.

Hart wrote in a press release, “after many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest, I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration.”

“Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced. I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own, she wrote. Hart went on:

Despite our best efforts to have every vote counted, the reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans. It is a stain on our democracy that the truth has not prevailed and my hope for the future is a return to decency and civility.

Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021

She wished Miller-Meeks all the best as she serves the people of Iowa.

Kevin McCarthy was in Iowa Wednesday to rally support for Rep. Miller-Meeks with a day full of public events.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has used this to attack vulnerable Democrats who have stayed quiet on the issue.

“We are glad Rita Hart finally came to her senses and admitted the truth: the people of Iowa chose Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to represent them in Congress,” Mike Berg, an NRCC spokesperson, said in a statement provided to Breitbart News. “We won’t let voters forget that Democrats will do whatever they can to subvert democracy if given the opportunity.”