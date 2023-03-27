Survey: Donald Trump Leads Biden in Head-to-Head Matchup, +9 with Independents

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, including among independent voters, a recent Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican, and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?”

This month, 45 percent said they would vote for Trump, compared to 41 percent who said they would support Biden. Another 14 percent remain unsure.

Predictably, most Democrats, 76 percent, support Biden, while 79 percent of Republicans support Trump. However, Trump holds a nine-point edge among independent voters — 42 percent to Biden’s 33 percent.

The same survey showed Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris by even more — ten percentage points.

Additionally, the survey examined respondents’ feelings on if Biden should run for president in 2024. Across the board, 60 percent said “no,” he should not run for a second term, but 40 percent support another bid. Despite these sentiments, 60 percent of Democrats and independents believe Biden will win the Democrat primary for president.

However, the 40 percent of voters who said Biden will lose are scattered in their opinions on who would get the nomination. Nine percent said Harris, followed by another nine percent who said Sen. Bernie Sanders, six percent who said twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, five percent who said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and four percent who said both Gov. Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Overall, 39 percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken March 22-23, 2023, among 2,905 registered voters.

Unlike Trump, Biden has yet to announce a 2024 presidential bid, but his wife, first lady Jill Biden, has hinted that it is forthcoming. When asked if there was a chance her husband would not seek reelection, Biden replied, “Not in my book.”

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found that 56 percent stated that they do not want Biden to run for reelection. Further, over one-third of Biden 2020 voters feel that way as well.