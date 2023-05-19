Report: ‘No Labels’ Looking at Third-Party Run in 2024 with Joe Manchin

“No Labels” has been “gaining steam” and raising money to hopefully get a candidate on the 2024 ballot, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) at the top of the political group’s list, the New York Times reported.

The group — which has been working to allow all 50 states to vote on a third-party candidate in the presidential election — is trying to raise a large war chest in order to have a “well-funded” “unity ticket” on the ballot in the 2024 presidential election, the Times reported.

The Times reported:

At the top of the list of potential candidates is Senator Joe Manchin III, the conservative West Virginia Democrat who has been a headache to his party and could bleed support from President Biden in areas crucial to his re-election. The centrist group’s leadership was in New York this week raising part of the money — around $70 million — that it says it needs to help with nationwide ballot access efforts. … Other potential No Labels candidates being floated include Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona independent, and former Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, who has said he would not run for the G.O.P. nomination and is the national co-chairman of the group. But Mr. Manchin has received most notice recently after speaking on a conference call last month with donors.

Nancy Jacobson, the group’s co-founder and leader, said, “The determination to nominate a ticket” would happen after the primaries next year, with the Times citing the after Super date of Tuesday, March 5.

The group’s national convention has been set for April 14-15 in Dallas, Texas. It will be there where the No Labels candidate will be named to take on the two major-party nominees. As of now, President Joe Biden is the Democrat Party’s front-runner, despite there being two long-shot challengers, and for the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump is currently the front-runner, despite being in a crowded primary field.

Earlier this month, Manchin — who has yet to officially announce what his 2024 plans are — sparked speculation that he may leave the Democrat Party ahead of 2024 amid comments about having a close relationship with the No Labels group.

“I’ve been part of No Labels since December of 2010. It’s the only game in town that wants to bring people together and get Democrats and Republicans working together,” Manchin told the Hill at the time.

And when he asked was about running on the No Labels ticket, Manchin claimed, “People are starving, starving to work together.” He added that voters are sick of “this constant, daily routine of everyone’s against everybody and everybody’s fighting and arguing … Let’s be for the country and get something done.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.