Poll: Plurality of Voters Believe Donald Trump Would Defeat Joe Biden

A plurality of voters believe former President Donald Trump would defeat President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey examined the race between Trump and Biden and found the two tied with 43 percent support each in a head-to-head matchup.

🇺🇲 NATIONAL POLL: YouGov (B+) Trump: 43% (=)

Biden: 43%

—

Other: 6%

—

GOP PRES:

Trump: 59% (+46)

DeSantis: 13%

Haley: 11%

Ramaswamy: 4%

Christie: 3%

—

• The Economist | 12/09-12/12

• D33/R31 | 1,331 RV | 520 GOP RVshttps://t.co/HI7rIgemr6 pic.twitter.com/rlgo8njShG — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 13, 2023

As is consistent with past surveys, Trump has an advantage among independents, boasting 40 percent to Biden’s 35 percent support. Among the remaining surveyed independents, nine percent said they would vote for someone else, nine percent said they were unsure of who they would vote for, and seven percent said they would not vote. Of those who said they would prefer someone other than Trump or Biden, 23 percent preferred independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., followed by 13 percent who preferred independent candidate Cornel West, and six percent who preferred Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

That aside, when asked to reveal who they believe would win a presidential election between Trump and Biden, regardless of personal preference, Trump had the advantage, as 43 percent said he would win, compared to 35 percent who said Biden. Among registered voters, specifically, 44 percent believe Trump would win, compared to 37 percent who believe Biden would.

Independents are even more confident, giving Trump a 21-point advantage. Forty-four percent believe Trump would win, compared to 23 percent who believe Biden would win. Another 33 percent are not sure. Republicans are also more confident that Trump would win than Democrats are of Biden, 80 percent to 72 percent confidence.

The survey was taken December 9-12, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens. It coincides with several surveys showing Trump not only leading Biden nationally but also in state-level surveys.

A recent survey from CNN, for example, showed Trump boasting a double-digit advantage over Biden in Michigan, as well as leading the 81-year-old in Georgia.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey showed Trump leading Biden nationally by eight points, 39 percent to Biden’s 31 percent, in a race that includes independent candidates. That gap, however, only grows in individual states such as Michigan, where Trump is now leading Biden by ten points — 50 percent to Biden’s 40 percent. Another ten percent said they would not support either candidate. Further, the survey showed Trump leading Biden by five points in Georgia — 49 percent to 44 percent.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: CNN/SSRS MICHIGAN

Trump: 50% (+10)

Biden: 40%

—

Trump: 39% (+8)

Biden: 31%

RFK Jr: 20%

West: 6%

—

GEORGIA

Trump: 49% (+5)

Biden: 44%

—

Trump: 42% (+8)

Biden: 34%

RFK Jr: 15%

West: 6%

—

1,197 RV (MI) | 1,068 RV (GA) | 11/29-12/7 https://t.co/mUmHTAGlC8 pic.twitter.com/rrwzQc2tdT — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 11, 2023

Additionally, a recent survey from the Wall Street Journal showed Trump leading Biden nationally head-to-head and with third-party candidates involved.