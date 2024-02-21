Poll: Plurality Believe Joe Biden Would Not Finish Second Term if Elected

A plurality of registered United States voters do not believe President Joe Biden would finish his second term in office if he were to be elected in the 2024 presidential race, a survey from CBS News/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents to identify what they believe would happen if either Biden or former President Donald Trump were elected as far as finishing out the term goes.

Overall, a plurality, 44 percent, said they believe Biden, who turns 82 in 2024, would leave before his second term ends. Only one-third, 32 percent, believe Biden would finish a second term, and almost a quarter, 24 percent, remain uncertain.

On the flip side, a majority, 56 percent, believe Trump, 77, would finish a second term in office, and only 14 percent think he would leave before that term ends. Another 30 percent remain unsure.

That portion of the survey was taken February 13-14, 2024, and has a ± 3.8 percent margin of error:

Biden vs. Trump:

If elected in 2024, they would… Joe Biden:

Finish a 2nd term 32%

Leave before 2nd term ends 44%

Donald Trump:

Finish a 2nd term 56%

The survey comes amid increasing concerns over Biden’s physical and mental health. A recent report from Special Counsel Robert Hur added to the mounting anxiety over Biden’s mental fitness, particularly highlighting the president’s weakened mental state. While the report concluded that the FBI “uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” the report made it clear that Biden’s “significantly limited” memory played a crucial role in Hur’s decision not to prosecute.

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the report states, in part.

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt,” it continues, adding that “it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Further, the report notes that Biden could not remember when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.

Some members of Congress have sounded the alarm, including former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who told Breitbart News Saturday, “We’re at the point now where they should be thinking about” invoking the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.

Trump has expressed doubt that Biden will ultimately be the Democrat nominee.

“He’s a cheater. He’s a scoundrel. He’s a bad guy,” Trump told Breitbart News of Biden in a December interview. “But in his life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do.”

“All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together,” the former president said. “So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee.”