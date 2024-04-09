Poll: Donald Trump Takes Single-Digit Lead over Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by one point among all voters, according to a recent poll.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult between April 5 and 7, 2024, showed that Trump had a slight advantage over Biden among all voters.

The poll, which surveyed 6,236 registered voters, found that 44 percent would vote for Trump, while 43 percent said they would vote for Biden. Meanwhile, eight percent said they would vote for someone else, and five percent said they either did not know who they would vote for or had no opinion.

Out of those surveyed, 86 percent of Democrats said they would vote for Biden, six percent said they would vote for Trump, five percent said they would vote for someone else, and three percent said they did not know or had no opinion.

Meanwhile, 90 percent of Republicans said they would vote for Trump, four percent said they would vote for Biden, five percent said they would vote for someone else, and two percent said they did not know or had no opinions.

Among independents, 34 percent expressed support for Biden, 36 percent expressed support for Trump, and 19 percent said they would vote for someone else.

Trump and Biden also appeared to do well with repeat voters. Among Trump 2020 voters, 90 percent said they would vote for him again, while three percent said they would vote for Biden. Out of the Biden 2020 voters, 83 percent said they would vote for Biden, while five percent said they would vote for Trump, and eight percent said they would vote for someone else.

The poll from Morning Consult comes as several recent polls have shown Trump gaining more support among young voters, while Biden has been leading among older voters.

An NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist College national poll conducted between March 25 and 28, 2024, found that Trump led Biden by two points among Millennials and Generation Z, with 51 percent expressing support for Trump and 49 percent expressing support for Biden. Among “baby boomers” Biden earned 53 percent of support, while 45 percent expressed support for Trump. Biden fared better among people aged 45 or older, earning 52 percent of support, while 46 percent expressed support for Trump.

A similar poll by Fox News, conducted between March 22 and 25, 2024, showed that Trump led Biden by 18 points among voters under 30.