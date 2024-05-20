Poll: Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a ‘Dead Heat,’ Even if Trump Convicted

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are in a dead heat, even if a jury convicts Trump in the various cases of lawfare against him, a recent Havard-Harris survey revealed.

The survey found that “Trump and Biden are in a dead heat in a hypothetical situation where Trump is convicted by a jury.”

“If Donald Trump is convicted by a jury of crimes related to his handling of classified presidential documents, who would you vote for president?” the survey asked.

In this scenario, Trump actually has a four-point lead over Biden — 52 percent to Biden’s 48 percent support. Notably, independents remain virtually split, as 49 percent go for Trump while 51 percent go for Biden in that scenario.

Voters are split 50-50 when asked how they would vote if Trump is convicted by a jury “for RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] in trying to influence the 2020 election results in Georgia.” However, in this scenario, independents fall for Trump over Biden, 52 percent to 48 percent.

When asked how they would vote if Trump is convicted of “inciting the Capitol riots of January 6,” voters remain virtually split again, as 51 percent go for Biden and 49 go for Trump. However, independents split for Biden at a larger margin, 58 percent to Trump’s 42 percent.

The survey was taken May 15-16, 2024, among 1,660 registered voters. It has a ± two percent margin of error, meaning even Biden’s slight edge in the hypothetical January 6 conviction is within the margin of error.

It comes as Trump’s business records trial in New York at the hands of Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg begins to wind down, as closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, May 28.

The trial resumed on Monday and featured disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen taking the stand for day three of cross-examination.

Before entering the courtroom Monday, Trump revealed that Judge Juan Merchan began the criminal trial earlier than expected, forcing Trump to cancel a campaign speech.

“We’re here about an hour early today,” Trump said. “I was supposed to be making the speech for political purposes, and I’m not allowed to have anything to do with politics because I’m sitting in the very freezing cold courtroom for the last four weeks.”

“They have no case. I have no crime — it’s been determined by everybody, every legal scholar,” Trump added.

