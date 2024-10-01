Nine Questions CBS News Should Ask Tim Walz During Debate

Vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to debate Tuesday evening at 9 PM on CBS News.

Network anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan will moderate the exchange.

Below are nine questions they should ask Walz about his record:

Why did you do almost nothing as Minneapolis burned during the 2020 riots? Do you take any issue with your running mate fundraising for rioters and freeing murderer Shawn Michael Tillman? Why have you visited China so many times, including on Chinese government-funded trips? House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) just presented evidence that DHS staffers have “serious concerns” about your China ties. Have you ever taken direction from the Chinese government? Why did you falsely claim you carried a weapon in war? Some men who served with you in the National Guard say you abandoned your unit. Why did you abandon them before the deployment to Iraq? Do you still support single-payer healthcare? Why should Americans have to lose their private health insurance plan? You supported “alternatives to policing.” Do you agree police should be defunded, as Vice President Kamala Harris previously stated she supported? Why do you think that boys’ bathrooms should have tampons? You have given free college tuition to illegal immigrants in Minnesota. Do you think illegal aliens nationwide should get free college? You have said there is “no guarantee to free speech.” Why don’t you support the First Amendment?

