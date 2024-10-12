Report: Dramatic Drop in Early Voting Could Be Bad News for Kamala Harris

The number of early voters and requests for mail-in ballots for the current presidential race are significantly down compared to this point in the 2020 election cycle, political analyst John Couvillon reported.

Early voting is “nowhere near what some people estimated” so far, Henry Olsen, senior fellow with the Ethics and Public Policy Center, wrote for the New York Post on Friday of the Republican strategist’s data.

According to Couvillon, 4.2 million Americans have already voted as of Thursday — down 45 percent from the same period during President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s showdown.

In Virginia, for example, only 459,000 of early voters cast their ballots in person, down by about four percent compared to 2020.

The requests for mail-in ballots also dropped significantly, with Couvillon’s data showing that they are down by 58 percent from 2020 in states that do not automatically mail ballots to voters.

That dramatic decrease is emphasized even more in the swing states of Georgia and North Carolina, with voters requesting to vote by mail 84 percent and 75 percent less than before, respectively.

More people appear to be waiting until Election Day.

“Voters here simply do not want to vote by mail when they have in-person early voting widely available,” Olsen wrote.

Even with taking the coronavirus pandemic-era wave of mail-in voting into account, the swing state statistics are especially significant.

While the meaning of this data is difficult to pinpoint, the analyst remarked that it is “impossible to spin them into good news for Harris.”

“It is possible to say what this means to both candidates: There’s still plenty of time to influence the race with campaign stops, messages and tactics,” Olsen added.

