The Harris campaign will take Vice President Kamala Harris off the campaign trail for the second day in a row with just 13 days until election day.

Harris’s schedule is unusual. Candidates typically place greater importance on holding local events in swing states rather than sitting for interviews with friendly networks.

WATCH — Trump: Kamala Is “Lazy as Hell” for Taking a Day Off 14 Days Before the Election:

C-SPAN

Harris will not hold any campaign events on Wednesday to prepare for a CNN town hall.

Harris was also off the trail Tuesday for an NBC News interview in which she claimed President Joe Biden remains “capable” of being president. Harris also said she needs another four years in power to lower costs that rose about 20 percent across the board under the Biden-Harris administration.

Harris is scheduled to appear for a 9 p.m. CNN town hall Wednesday. It’s unclear if she will receive the questions ahead of time. Harris’s “town hall” in Pennsylvania on Monday warned the audience the event would feature “pre-determined” questions.

WATCH — Kamala’s Rigged Town Hall! Host Maria Shriver Admits Questions Are “Predetermined”:

C-SPAN

“Never seen this in the closing days of a presidential race!” Jason Miller, a senior advisor to Trump, posted on X. “With under two weeks to go @IanSams is so rattled he’s taking @KamalaHarris off the campaign trail for TWO FULL DAYS next week to prep for a ⁦@HallieJackson⁩ interview and then an @andersoncooper⁩ town hall.”

Trump, meanwhile, will remain very busy after spending the last two days on the ground in North Carolina. Trump will attend a town hall and a hold a rally in Georgia on Wednesday, according to his schedule.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.