Republicans from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a report Thursday on its investigation into the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s political warfare against the United States, which found the CCP has “entrenched” itself within the U.S. and the Biden-Harris administration lacked any strategy to counter it.

“The CCP is successfully infiltrating and influencing communities and critical sectors across this nation and the Biden-Harris Administration is asleep at the wheel,” Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement about the report, titled “CCP Political Warfare: Federal Agencies Urgently Need a Government-Wide Strategy.”

The committee investigated 25 federal sectors, conducted multiple hearings, and held dozens of briefings, to understand the Biden-Harris administration’s “whole-of-government approach to the CCP threat,” and found that there was none.

“Instead, the Biden-Harris Administration stayed largely silent, forcing agencies to determine whether and/or how to confront the CCP. Unfortunately, most agencies’ solutions and policies either ignored, placated, or only weakly addressed the PRC’s political warfare,” the report’s executive summary said.

It said that “unlike the first Cold War, the adversary is already within, having entrenched itself within U.S. borders, institutions, businesses, universities, and cultural centers by capturing elites in influential circles.”

For example, it said, “current Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Timothy Walz has longstanding connections to CCP-connected entities and officials.”

“These connections bear hallmarks of CCP elite capture that make Governor Walz susceptible to CCP influence in his decision-making as governor—and, should he be elected, as vice president,” it said.

The investigation found that out of 25 federal agencies, only one — the Drug Enforcement Administration — “transparently acknowledged CCP infiltration operations, elucidated a strategy to combat a piece of the Party’s campaign, and engaged in outreach to the American people about it.”

“The majority of agencies do not have a cohesive strategy to identify, counter, and deter CCP political warfare — too often because CCP influence operations have interfered with the judgment, discretion, and fulfillment of duties by federal agencies themselves. This has left a U.S. bureaucracy with no shortage of personnel willing to point fingers at different offices or agencies but wholly incapable of doing anything to protect the American people,” the executive summary said.

For example, it said:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) touts China as America’s number one customer; has no plan to secure the food supply from PRC; and does not adequately monitor the CCP’s strategic purchasing of U.S. farmland in close proximity to U.S. military bases. … Despite abundant examples of CCP elite capture, the Department of Commerce is not currently studying, addressing, or otherwise warning the public about CCP infiltration operations targeting state and local governments and business leaders. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is pushing a green energy agenda, which the CCP influences and exploits through trade associations, nonprofits, and non-governmental organizations while EPA does nothing to stop such influence operations.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) demonstrated limited appreciation for the threat the CCP poses to critical infrastructure. For example, when pressed by the Committee about Chinese-manufactured container cranes in U.S. ports, the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) told the Committee there is no such thing as a spy crane. MARAD told the Committee that it is normal for modems and other equipment installed in Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC) container cranes in the United States to transmit data back to China because the equipment was made in China.

The report said, however, “principled leaders willing to speak candidly about CCP infiltration of influential circles, communities, and businesses across the United States can turn the tide in America’s favor.”

It also included recommendations for federal agencies to protect American communities and sectors vulnerable to the CCP’s campaign.

“It is past time for federal agencies to take this threat seriously and fulfill their responsibilities to the American people. Our report offers several solutions federal agencies can implement now with existing resources to address the CCP threat and protect the American people,” Comer said.

During the Trump administration, China was considered the nation’s top threat. However, when Vice President Kamala Harris was recently asked multiple times about the top threat to the nation, she referred to the threat from Iran, despite the Biden-Harris administration not enforcing sanctions on the Iranian regime.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.