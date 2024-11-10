Exit Polling: 40 Percent of Women Under 30 Dumped Harris for Trump

The Democrat Party lacked the support of a significant percentage of Gen Z women in the recent presidential election.

Forty percent of women under 30 years old voted for now President-Elect Donald Trump, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday, citing Associated Press (AP) exit polling.

“Trump’s huge rally with young women helped secure the largest portion of voters under 30 than any Republican candidate since 2008,” the article said. Vice President Kamala Harris (D) tried to win their votes with her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast and endorsements from celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. However, her efforts were not enough. Her campaign focused on abortion, claiming a Trump presidency would put their so-called “reproductive rights” in danger. “But only 13 percent of voters under 30 said abortion was their number one concern. In stark contrast, 40 percent of that age group said the economy was their main worry. Another 11 percent of under 30s said immigration was their top issue,” the Mail article said. RELATED: Volume Warning! Tim Walz’s Wife Screams at Crowd After Loss to Trump Trump won the 2024 election on Tuesday and “will become the first person to win back the Oval Office after losing a reelection bid since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1892,” according to Breitbart News.

CNN exit polls showed Harris had an eight point lead with women voters. However, that number was almost half what President Joe Biden (D) gained in 2020, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Cornell University professor Sabrina Karim told the outlet, “I think there were high expectations going into the election about how women would vote.”

“But it is always important to remember that women are not a monolithic group,” she said, adding that “their concerns are multi-faceted.”

It is interesting to note that an NBC News exit poll showed Latino men were choosing Trump over Harris by a significant margin, Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.

“The poll, published at 8:05 p.m. on Election Day, revealed that male Latino voters have cast ballots for Trump at 54 percent compared to 44% for Harris — a major swing compared to the 2020 election, in which they backed President Joe Biden over Trump by 59 percent to 36 percent,” the outlet said.