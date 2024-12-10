Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth said in an interview Monday that President-elect Donald Trump’s top priority for the Pentagon is to return the military to warfighters.

Asked on Fox News’s Hannity what his vision for the Pentagon is, Hegseth said:

There’s a lot to be done. First of all, you salute the commander in chief, who got those 76 million votes, and she’s going to chart the way, and I’ll give him advice and counsel along the way. I’ll just say what he told me: ‘Return the Pentagon to the war fighters. Pete, get in there and clean up all the social justice, politically correct garbage on top, and get back to lethality, war, fighting, accountability, meritocracy and readiness.’ And guess what? Ninety-five percent of the people in that building the Pentagon and that wear the uniform — that’s all they want to do anyway.

He said focusing on war fighting would change the culture of the Pentagon and address the recruiting and retention crisis. Already, he said, countless families have reached out to tell him that their son or daughter was not going to join, but now they are due to Trump’s election and Hegseth being chosen to lead the Pentagon.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the President on policy or or what our posture will be, but we will be strong, and we will have peace through strength, as Donald Trump has said, and we will put America first. That’s what he’s asked me to do at the Pentagon, and that’s my promise to the American people and our war fighters led by President Donald Trump,” he concluded.

