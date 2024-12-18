Report: Biden Feels ‘Bored,’ ‘Angry’ and ‘Moody’ After 51 Years in Politics

President Joe Biden appears to be struggling with the prospect of retiring from public life, according to a New York Times report published Tuesday.

NYT’s Peter Baker and Zolan Kanno-Youngs After Democrats ousted him as their presidential candidate in July, Biden, 82, who has been a public official since 1973 (51 years), is not enjoying the prospects of sunsetting his over half a century long career at the center of American politics, thePeter Baker and Zolan Kanno-Youngs reported

Biden reportedly told allies after he dropped out of the race that he was bored, moody, and angry. He’s apparently angry because many Democrats opposed his pardon of his son. The gloomy boredom is seemingly a result of being pushed out from running for reelection.

Some might assume Biden might be ready for retirement but he does not appear ready to leave the public stage, even though reports are beginning to surface about his health.

The Times’s Tuesday article entitled, “A Weary Biden Heads for the Exit,” shed a glimpse into Biden’s condition as he leaves:

After speaking for seven minutes on a day of draining humidity, a blue shirt hanging loosely over his frame, he turned to slowly shuffle away down a dirt path as several people in the audience not used to seeing him up close said they held their breath, worried that he would trip. (Aides said his gait was no more unsteady than usual.) … When Mr. Biden visited the National Museum of Slavery that afternoon, he did not actually enter the main building to view the exhibitions; instead, artifacts were brought outside to show him, which two people familiar with the planning attributed to fear that the steep stairs would be too much of a challenge. (The White House denied that the stairs were a concern and said he was not brought inside for scheduling and logistical reasons.) … Several of those who traveled with Mr. Biden on those two trips took note that he maintained a light schedule at times and sometimes mumbled, making him hard to understand. With the end of his career in sight, he seemed ruminative. At one point, during a private meeting, he drifted into a reminiscence about the famous 1960 debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon.

Special Counsel David Hur characterized Biden in February as an elderly man with a poor memory. That report did not get much attention in the establishment media. Biden remained atop the ticket until he revealed himself in a terrible debate performance against President-elect Donald Trump.

