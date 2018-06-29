NBC News Reporter: A Shotgun Is Like a Backwards Funnel

While tweeting about the Thursday Annapolis shooting, Andrea Mitchell indicated that NBC reporter Pete Williams described a shotgun as a “backwards funnel.”

Mitchell tweeted:

.@PeteWilliamsNBC on the weapon used in the newsroom shooting: a shotgun is like a backwards funnel, you don’t have to have direct aim to hurt a lot of people. It was purchased legally. #AMR — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 29, 2018

One can only presume that Williams is referencing the fact that a shotgun shoots a pattern of shot, rather than a single projectile. However, although the shot spreads upon leaving the barrel, it is not like shooting a “backwards funnel.”

Rather, it is like shooting a bunch of lead (or steal or Tungsten BBs all at once. The precise number of shot contained in a shell vary based type of shot and size.

Breitbart News reported that Jarrod Ramos allegedly opened fire on employees at Capital Gazette on Thursday, killing five. He used a legally acquired pump 12-gauge shotgun. Despite the left’s obsession with AR-15s, a shotgun is far more formidable close quarters weapon.

