Freedom Rings: Second Amendment Supporters March in Cities Across America

Second Amendment supporters marched in cities across America on July 7 as part of an effort organized by March 4 Our Rights.

Breitbart News interviewed March 4 Our Rights organizer Morgan Sachs in late March and she stressed that the rallies around the country were designed to show that gun control was not as popular an option as the establishment media makes it appear.

Sachs discussed growing up shooting guns with her dad and that gun ownership actually empowers women. She stressed that a discussion on the importance of concealed carry would be crucial to rally messages.

Newsweek quoted March 4 Our Rights director Xena Amirani saying, “The reason why our movement was founded was due to a negative reaction we had directly with the media in the wake of the Parkland shooting and March for our Lives … There was no publicity assisting us.”

July 7 rallies were held in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and other cities around the country.

In advertising for the rallies, Amirani stressed that “thousands of students” would be taking part and stressed that the movement is organic, which is in stark differentiation with the marches held by Parkland gun control activists.

The NRA and Gun Owners of America both urged participation in the rallies and/or donations to March 4 Our Rights.

The nationwide March for Our Rights (@M4OROfficial), a student-led effort supporting the Second Amendment, is TOMORROW! Please show your support. For more info, and to RSVP or contribute, please visit the M4OR website at ➡️https://t.co/j6MZBfRKNj. @NRA #DefendTheSecond #2A #NRA pic.twitter.com/nkXcHClKi6 — Support NRA-ILA (@SupportNRAILA) July 7, 2018

