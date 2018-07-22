Father of Two Parkland Shooting Survivors Is Shot and Killed

The father of two Parkland shooting survivors was shot and killed last week while working in his own convenience store.

CBS News reports that 61-year-old Ayub Ali was working by himself when an armed suspect entered the store, demanded money, and eventually killed Ali.

Ali’s store, Aunt Molly’s Food Store, is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Surveillance video of the robbery shows the suspect come around the counter and stick what appears to be a gun against Ali’s back. He then allegedly takes cash out of the drawer.

Deputies indicate the suspect left the store after getting the money then returned and killed Ali.

A distraught Joaquin Nieves, one of Ali’s friends, said, “I can’t believe this. It happened during a robbery in his own store.”

Nieves said, “I was helping him move some furniture for his wife and I was telling Ali be careful — people are watching, you know.”

Police are still looking for the suspect tied to Ali’s death.

Ali was a father of four and two of his children–a son and daughter–survived the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.