California Joins Lawsuit Against 3-D Gun Files, ‘Untraceable Guns’

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined the lawsuit against 3-D gun printing files Thursday, and declared that President Trump has now been put “on notice” that he would be held responsible for violence supposedly resulting from the guns.

3-D gun print files predate the Trump presidency, and are available in numerous formats outside of online-based instructions.

Becerra’s action came after Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a fellow Democrat, filed suit earlier this week seeking a temporary restraining order against Second Amendment enthusiast Cody Wilson, who was set to distribute 3-D print files online on August 1. Wilson agreed to refrain from sharing files online until September, and now Becerra is joining in Ferguson’s suit.

Politico’s Carla Marinucci tweeted:

New: CA will join a lawsuit lead by state of WA to challenge Trump Admin policy allowing downloadable blueprints of untraceable 3-D guns. "President Trump, you're on notice,'' without action, "your fingerprints will be all over" the damage done from this policy, says @AGBecerra. — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) August 2, 2018

3-D print files are being shared broadly online by persons other than Cody Wilson. Liberal Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldmen contends those files have First Amendment protections — just as other potentially harmful forms of information do.

It should be noted that “untraceable” guns, so described by Politico’s Marinucci, have been illegal since the passage of the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988. The files being challenged largely refer to 3-D gun parts rather than purely plastic firearms. Most 3-D guns still require metal parts to fire, and require metal ammunition.

California has been the site of several notorious recent mass shootings, despite the fact that its gun control laws are among the most restrictive in the country.

