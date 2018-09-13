Michelle Obama Visiting Chicago to Sell Books as City’s Body Count Mounts

Former first lady Michelle Obama is visiting Chicago to sell a book about herself as Chicago’s body count mounts.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Obama will be at the United Center on November 13 to push her memoir, Becoming. The event kicks off a tour to highlight the book around the country.

Concerning Chicago, Breitbart News reported that at least 25 were shot and wounded and another six shot and killed during Labor Day Weekend in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that ten were wounded and two were killed on that Sunday alone.

At least 28 were shot during the August 24-27 weekend, and more than 50 were shot in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago during the weekend of August 18-21, six fatally. At least 33 people were shot in Chicago during the weekend of August 10 through the morning of August 13, and more than 70 were shot August 3-6, with 11 dying from their wounds.

The Sun-Times reported that the number of shooting victims in Chicago was well over 2,000 by the end of August.

Amid the gut-wrenching violence, Emanuel announced he will not seek a third term in office. Michelle Obama, however, will be there November 13 to talk about herself.

