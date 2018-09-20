Tom Selleck Steps Down from NRA Board of Directors But Remains a Member

Veteran actor Tom Selleck resigned from the NRA board of directors Wednesday but will remain a member of the organization.

Reuters published a statement from Selleck’s publicist, Annett Wolf, which said, “Tom Selleck has stepped down from the board of the NRA due to his work schedule.”

Wolf added, “Mr. Selleck remains a member of the NRA.”

Wolf told The Trace, “He has nothing to do with policy. He’s never been active on the board or anything the NRA engages in. He’s almost always been a silent board member.”

Selleck is 73-years-old and has been a member of the NRA since he was eight. The Blue Bloods star has been part of the NRA board of directors since 1995.

