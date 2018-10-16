Surveillance video released October 15 shows Lake City, Florida, city commissioner Michael Dunn shooting and killing a suspected thief at the Vets Army Navy Surplus store.

The Miami Herald reports that 47-year-old Dunn confronted suspect 50-year-old Christobal Lopez as he tried to exit the business while allegedly hiding merchandise under his shirt.

Video shows Dunn attempt to stop Lopez from leaving. The Herald reported, “Dunn’s hand slips off Lopez’s shoulder but Dunn is able to grab a fistful of the man’s t-shirt. Lopez raises his left arm in an apparent attempt to break free, and then Dunn appears to fire.”

Lopez falls to the ground and was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

The Lakeland Police Department is working with the Florida State Attorney’s Office to ascertain whether the shooting was justified.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.