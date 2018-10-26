Domestic violence survivor Cindy Chester’s leg was amputated because of a domestic violence injury and she suggests that things could have been different if she had a gun.

Chester told TIME magazine that she lost her leg at age 21, after being shot with a 12 gauge shotgun during a domestic violence attack. She said, “I still believe in the Second Amendment very much, and I do believe we need to be able to have the right to bear arms in order to protect ourselves.”

Chester was shot by her ex-boyfriend and she told TIME, “If I would have had a gun, maybe things would have changed.”

On July 5, Breitbart News reported on a Jefferson County, Alabama, woman who saved herself from an alleged sexual assault by shooting her estranged husband. WBRC reported that police received a mid-morning domestic violence call and arrived to find that 31-year-old Eric Austin allegedly broke into his estranged wife’s home and tried to sexually assault her. He fled the scene once she shot him.

He was later apprehended, taken to a hospital for treatment, and faced charges that included attempted rape.

