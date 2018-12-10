Sheriff Scott Israel Now Denies Knowing Shots Fired on Parkland Campus

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in February that one of his deputies reported “shots fired” on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus but now says that deputy never got on the radio to advise that a shooting was underway.

In fact, the former deputy, Scot Peterson, stood outside Building 12 on the campus while the shooting occurred, and recordings of Peterson’s radio communications reveal that he said, “Shots fired.”

During an interview on February 25, 2018, Sheriff Israel told CNN, “One of Peterson’s utterances on the radio, I think one or two times he actually said, ‘Shots fired.'”

Israel went on to deny that there was more than one Broward County Sheriff’s Office member at the school while the dispatcher was taking calls about the attack. But Andrew Pollack, father of Marjory Stoneman victim Meadow Pollack, posted recordings in which two other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies are also heard radioing in “Shots fired”:

Watch Sheriff Israel lie to the public and families about what happened during the Parkland shooting. He says deputies stood outside mid shooting because they never heard “shots fired.” He lied & kids died! Retweet to make this lying, failed, and corrupt Sheriff go viral.#fixit pic.twitter.com/17q2v4X4Bq — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) December 8, 2018

When Sheriff Israel spoke to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission on November 15, 2018, he said, “I don’t have any reason to believe that any member of our agency knew there was an active shooter.”

