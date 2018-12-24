Homeowner’s Son Shoots Suspect Allegedly Stealing on Christmas Eve

A Jacksonville, Florida, homeowner’s son shot a suspect who was allegedly stealing a TV and an XBox game system on Christmas Eve.

News4Jax reports that the incident occurred “in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville’s Westside” on Christmas Eve.

ActionNews Jax reports that the homeowner’s 22-year-old son caught the suspect outside and fired the shots, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The homeowner, Theresa Perkins, indicated that her son and the alleged burglar know each other. Perkins said, “At first, I thought it was my son, that it had happened to him. But he was telling me somebody broke in and took his Xbox and my TV. He told me his name, said he knows him.”

This woman tells me her son shot a burglar who was trying to steal their Xbox and TV. She says her son and the accused burglar know each other. #JSO investigating. Happened on Woodstock Ave in West #Jacksonville. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/s7AXhF41IL — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 24, 2018

Zone 5 Watch Commander Lt. Ashish Sircar commented after the incident, saying, “In recent days, this area has experienced a little bit increase in violence. So, we have an increased presence out here to make sure that, over the holiday weekend, that we can suppress some of this violent crime.”

