The commission investigating the February 14, Parkland school shooting issued their report calling for teachers to be armed for defense of themselves and their students.

Fox News reports that the more than 446 page report was “unanimously approved” and issued by the commission on Wednesday.

The report recommends that teachers “who volunteer to undergo firearms training, should be allowed to carry guns.”

On November 21, Breitbart News reported that the man leading the commission–Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri–had already made clear that the investigation had caused him to drop his opposition to armed teachers. His former position was to allow only law enforcement to be armed on campus, but that changed after the investigation turned up the fact that Parkland gunman had enough time to pause and reload five times the attack. During any one of those five reloads an armed teacher or staff member could have shot the gunman and stopped the attack.

On December 12, the Associated Press reported that the investigatory commission voted 13-1 to “recommend the Legislature allow the arming of those teachers, saying it’s not enough to have one or two police officers or armed guards on campus.”

