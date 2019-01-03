Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) reintroduced national reciprocity for concealed carry on the first day of the 116th Congress.

Hudson introduced carry reciprocity legislation in 2014 but got tremendous momentum with the introduction of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act on January 3, 2017. The legislation passed the House on December 6, 2017, and was never taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate.

He is now putting it before the Democrat-controlled House.

Hudson sent Breitbart News a statement on January 3, 2018, in which he said, “Concealed carry reciprocity is already well-established across our country with the average state recognizing permits from more than 30 other states. National concealed carry reciprocity is common sense, and I’ll continue to lead the efforts to make it a reality.”

The title of Hudson’s current reciprocity push is the Concealed Carry Act of 2018.

