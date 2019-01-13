Numerous Wounded in Sunday Morning Shooting at Phoenix Hotel

Numerous people were wounded Sunday morning during a shooting at a hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fox 10 reports that the shooting occurred at the Payless Inn, located in the vicinity of 25th and Van Buren.

AZ Central reports that five wounded individuals had to be transported to a hospital via ambulance. A sixth wounded individual transported himself for treatment.

#BREAKING: Phoenix Police say multiple people wounded in shooting outside downtown Phoenix hotel.https://t.co/tsK2wh7l4x pic.twitter.com/NwdZvEG0dJ — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) January 13, 2019

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m.

No information on the type of gun used has been released nor have the number of shooters been confirmed.

