Sheriff: Armed Robber Demands Drugs, Gets Shot Dead by Pharmacist

Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says an armed robber entered a drug store Monday, demanded drugs, and was shot dead.

The Sheriff’s Office used a Facebook post to explain that deputies were called to the drug store just before six o’clock p.m. and arrived to find “that a masked man entered the store with a handgun and ordered the clerk and the pharmacist behind the counter and demanded drugs.” There was a struggle, during which the pharmacist pulled his own gun and shot the suspect, who fled the store and died a short distance away.

WDSU reports that a subsequent update from the sheriff’s office reveals that the suspect used a zip tie on the hands of the store’s clerk but “the pharmacist was able to get his gun before the suspect used a zip tie on him.”

NOLA.com identified the deceased suspect as 36-year-old Mark Fisher Jr.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne commented on the shooting, saying, “All indications in this investigation, including the recovered store surveillance video, shows that the pharmacist and the store clerk’s lives were in imminent danger. This incident is currently deemed a justified shooting.”

