Dianne Feinstein Pushes Ban on Devices that Increase Pistol Accuracy

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) “assault weapons” ban includes a prohibition against certain devices that increase pistol accuracy.

On January 11, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Feinstein wants to ban 205 commonly owned semiautomatic rifles. In the press release announcing the proposed ban, she also calls for prohibitions against “stabilizing braces” that allow “assault pistols” to “fire more accurately.”

Furthermore, her ban would prohibit stocks that are “foldable or adjustable in a manner that operates to reduce the length, size, or any other dimension, or otherwise enhances the concealability of a firearm.”

On January 24, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Feinstein’s ban would also criminalize the private sale of any “assault weapon” by requiring universal background checks for the transfer of a grandfathered “assault weapon.” This means someone would have to seek government permission via a background check before selling a commonly owned semiautomatic rifle to a lifelong friend. A neighbor would, likewise, have to get government permission before selling to a neighbor he has known all of his life.

