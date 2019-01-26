Suspect at Large After Five Shot Dead in Louisiana

Police in Louisiana are searching for a man believed to be tied to the shooting deaths of five people, including the suspect’s parents.

The Associated Press reports that two separate shootings occurred Saturday morning, one in Livingston Parish and another in Ascension Parish. Three were killed in the Livingston Parish shooting.

WAFB reports that the Ascension Parish shooting was the one in which the suspect allegedly killed his own parents.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Dakota Theriot.

Police are searching for Theriot, who is wanted for “two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and home invasion in connection to both shootings.”

