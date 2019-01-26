Video from the Noble, Oklahoma, police department shows an officer deflect a suspect’s gun, then shoot that suspect in self-defense.

The incident occurred December 18, 2018, but body cam footage has just been released.

In the video, Sgt. Joshua Lester can be seen walking behind a suspect, telling the suspect to keep his hands out of his pockets. The suspect responds by pulling a gun and spinning around toward the officer. The officer can be seen using his off-hand to deflect the suspect’s handgun, and then he shoots the suspect twice.

KFOR identified the officer the suspect shot as 37-year-old Layland Lewis Jr.

Lewis survived the three bullet wounds and was “charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.”

There was already a warrant against Lewis for armed robbery.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.