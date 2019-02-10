Twenty-nine of New Mexico’s 33 Sheriffs signed a statement against a red flag law, universal background checks, and other gun controls being pushed by the state’s Democrat lawmakers.

New Mexico Democrats are also pushing gun storage laws.

CBS 7 quoted Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton saying, “You’re just taking guns out of law-abiding citizen’s hands. This is not going to affect the criminals out there. They’re going to be able to get guns and they do not follow the law.”

State Rep. Joy Garratt (D) is pushing the red flag / gun confiscation law. She claims such a law would have stopped the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting from occurring. She said, “Had this bill been there they would have been able to remove his weapons temporarily while he got the mental health and law enforcement investigation that should have been done,”

Garratt does not mention that Florida adopted just such a gun confiscation law after Parkland, and that law did nothing to prevent the August 26, 2018, Jacksonville Landing shooting, in which three were killed. Florida’s gun confiscation law also failed to prevent the January 23, 2019, shooting at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, where five were killed.

California also had a red flag law for years, yet continues to have numerous high profile firearm-based attacks, including the November 7, 2018, attack on the Borderline Bar & Grill. Twelve innocents died in that attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.