Sheriff: Grandma Shoots Man Who Allegedly Attacks Her in Home

Arizona’s Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said a grandmother shot a man who allegedly forced his way into her home and attacked her.

The sheriff’s office reported that 42-year-old Gregory Hardy entered the home and demanded money, then grabbed both of her arms when she refused to comply.

The grandfather then confronted Hardy, allowing the grandmother time to get her handgun. She returned and told Harvey to leave, but he “advanced toward her.” She fired “a couple of times,” striking Hardy.

ABC 15 reported that Hardy remained in the residence a little longer before finally fleeing to his vehicle. He drove off, only to collapse at a nearby home, after which he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The grandmother suffered “minor injuries” during the confrontation. Hardy faces charges of “robbery, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and burglary.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.