A man shot and killed a home invasion suspect after that suspect and two others allegedly pistol-whipped his father to gain entry to the house.

KTRK reports that the incident occurred on Quail Meadow Drive in Houston, Texas, where the father arrived home and exited his vehicle, only to be attacked by three suspects. The suspects then entered the home while the father’s two daughters took refuge inside a closet.

The daughters were able to press an alarm button, thereby alerting police.

According to WCNC, the son and mother arrived at the home during the alleged invasion, and the son quickly figured out something was awry. He grabbed his pistol and opened fire as the suspects fled the house. One of his rounds struck one suspect in the head, killing him. The other two suspects allegedly stole the father’s vehicle, making their escape.

Police indicate that the suspect the son killed was armed with a handgun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.