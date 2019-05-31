Democrat Reps. Push Gun Control Before Virginia Beach Details Known

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA-2) and Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA-35) called for more gun control Friday before the details of the Virginia Beach shooting were even known.

Luria was tweeting for gun control before Virginia Beach police chief Jim Cervera had officially listed the number of dead or wounded. In fact, at the time she tweeted, it was widely reported that a suspect was in custody, but Cervera clarified that the suspect had been killed.

Luria wrote:

My heart is with all those injured & affected by today’s shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. I’m so thankful for first responders & law enforcement for risking their lives to bring a suspect into custody. This is more proof Congress must act to prevent gun violence. — Representative Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) May 31, 2019

Since we do not know how the gunman acquired his weapon — whether by purchasing it legally it, stealing it, borrowing it, etc. — what actions does Luria suggest Congress ought to take?

Two hours after Luria’s tweet, it was still unknown what kind of weapon was used, much less how it was acquired. Yet she thinks Congress should “act.”

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA-35) waited until Chief Cervera had announced that 11 were dead and six were wounded, then tweeted for more gun control although so much critical information is still unknown.

A single person killed 11 people, injured 6 others & caused chaos in #virginabeachshooting 😥 what’s it going to take to get the Gang Of Polluters to help us pass common sense gun legislation? — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) May 31, 2019

What gun control legislation is “common sense” for a situation in which one does not know the kind of gun used, the means of acquiring that gun, the method used to get it into the building, the weapons policy of the building itself, and so many other factors?

