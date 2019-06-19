Armed Homeowner Kills Alleged Intruder to Protect Family

A Detroit, Michigan, homeowner investigated strange noises Tuesday night, which led to his shooting and fatally wounding an alleged armed intruder.

WXYZ reports that the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was sitting outside with his family and heard noises inside of his house. He went inside and allegedly found an armed 20-year-old intruder:

The shooting happened on Chopin Street on Detroit's west side.https://t.co/ov8aYO5vfJ — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) June 19, 2019

ClickOnDetroit reports the homeowner’s claim that the intruder allegedly raised the gun in his direction, at which point the homeowner shot him.

The intrusion suspect died from his wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.