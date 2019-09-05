Two El Paso shooting survivors are suing Walmart for negligence due to the alleged absence of armed security guards on the day of the attack.

The New York Post reports that Jessica and Guillermo Garcia, both of whom were shot in the attack, filed suit. “Guillermo had to be hospitalized after being shot in the spine,” and Jessica received “bullet wounds to her legs.”

The negligence suit says, “Jessica Garcia and Guillermo Garcia’s injuries would not have occurred but for the negligence, gross negligence, and premises liability.”

The Walmart attack was carried out by a man who acquired his firearm legally at a gun store outside of Dallas.

NPR reports that the shooting suspect was apprehended approximately a mile from the Walmart, just after the shooting occurred. He allegedly exited his vehicle, raised his hands, and said, “I’m the shooter.”

