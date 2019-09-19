Watch: Rep. Thomas Massie Says Gun Control a Democrat Fundraiser

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told Breitbart News the list of gun controls put forward by Democrats after the August recess shows the party is basically using gun control to pay back donors.

Massie said, “A lot of the hearings and bills that we saw right after the August recess looked like a list of paybacks for the August fundraisers.” He recalled seeing the names of the “Disney CEO and executives” and noted that Bloomberg “is putting tons of money into this issue.”

Massie summed up the gun control efforts by saying, “What they are proposing is not going to solve any of the shootings that they purport to respond to with their legislation.”

He suggested that Democrats know the gun control push presents a Catch 22, in that it brings in money but costs them politically at the polls. Yet he said, “They just can’t help themselves.”

