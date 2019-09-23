Elderly Woman Shoots Home Intrusion Suspect Dead

An elderly woman in Rock Island, Oklahoma, shot and killed an intrusion suspect Sunday.

4029 News reports that “someone entered a home on Jenson Road and the homeowner shot and killed the suspect.”

5 News Online reports that Leflore County Sheriff Rob Seal described the homeowner as an “elderly woman.”

Law enforcement believes the suspect made it inside the home, where “[he] was asked to leave but advanced towards the homeowner.” The homeowner shot the suspect at that point, killing him.

The deceased suspect’s identity has not been released.

