Two individuals were killed and two others were injured after an unidentified suspect opened fire following a funeral in Riviera Beach, Florida.

The incident occurred at the Victory City Church around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after a funeral.

CBS 12 reports that a 15-year-old boy and an adult male were killed. A woman and a female juvenile were the two injured individuals, both of whom were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Local 10 reports that a ShotSpotter near the church recorded 13 gunshots.

The Associated Press reports that Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe anticipated violence “because of a family dispute” and had “armed security” at the funeral.

Lupoe noted that security left after the main group of funeral attendees had departed. It was shortly after security departed that a fight broke out and shots were fired.

