Ammo Sales Surge amid Fears of Pandemic-Induced Chaos

Ammunition sales are surging amid fears of pandemic-induced lawlessness and disorder as the coronavirus threatens the United States.

PR Newswire reports online ammunition retailer Ammo.com has seen a 410 percent increased in .40 caliber handgun ammo sales since February 23, 2020. They have seen a 194 percent increase in .223 (AR-15 amm0) sales, 101 percent increase in 9mm ammo sales, and a 95 percent increase in the sale of 12 gauge shells.

The sales of other calibers and types of ammunition have increased as well.

On February 28, 2020, the Washington Examiner reported that “preppers” were buying up rifles and pistols and seeking safe havens where they could hide out should a pandemic strike.

Hyatt Guns’ Justin Anderson spoke to the spike in ammunition and firearm sales, saying, “I’ve seen a notable spike in the purchase of bulk ammo, which is usually a barometer of people’s fear in these types of situations.” He added, “The person with the most ammo wins.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.