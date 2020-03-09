Joe Biden Gets Endorsement from Bloomberg Gun Control Group

Mike Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety endorsed the candidacy of Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Monday.

The Hill quoted Everytown’s John Feinblatt, who said, “Vice President Joe Biden is unquestionably the candidate in the race who has spent a lifetime fighting to protect Americans from gun violence while repeatedly taking on the NRA and winning.”

Biden has long touted his work on the 1994 “assault weapons” ban, claiming it as an example of defeating the NRA.

Breitbart News reported the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice findings that the “assault weapons” ban did not reduce crime. And the New York Times reported that the very term “assault weapon” was a Democrat construct, designed to create a political category of firearms that could then be banned to make Democrats look tough on crime.

But Everytown and other Bloomberg gun control groups, such as Moms Demand Action, are counting on Biden to enact restrictions on the Second Amendment.

Moms Demand leader Shannon Watts said, “When every candidate is running on the issue of gun safety, deciding who to endorse becomes a question of who will prioritize gun safety as president, and Joe Biden has a track record that proves that he will.”

