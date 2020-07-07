Rodney Harrison, chief of detectives at the New York City Police Department, shared a video showing a July 5, 2020, double murder in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York City.

A gunman corners three individuals outside the door of an apartment at 306 East 171 Street and opens fire. The three individuals bunch together and try to get the door open to escape.

The gunman shot all three individuals. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE

On Sunday, July 5th, Police Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 street. Upon arrival they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/EyKg6eduYj — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

Breitbart News reported that a father was shot to death Friday in New York City while walking his six-year-old daughter across the street.

Video from that incident showed the father and daughter crossing the street hand-in-hand in the Bronx, when a car pulled up and one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire.

The father then crumpled to the ground and his daughter ran for her life.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE

On Sunday, July 5th, police officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street. pic.twitter.com/kiEmmJfuEW — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

Gun crime is surging in New York City and nearly every shooting victim in the month of June 2020 was part of the minority community. Moreover, as of July 6, every shooting victim for the month of July was a minority.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.