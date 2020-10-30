AZ Gun Store Owner: Biden Will Crush Our Business, Erase Our Freedom

An Arizona gun store owner told Breitbart News that Joe Biden’s gun control proposals would crush small gun retailers and erase the Second Amendment freedoms Arizonans cherish and enjoy.

We talked with George Urmston, owner of Phoenix, Arizona’s Cave Creek Guns, and focused on Biden’s proposed taxes of $200 on AR-15 rifles, and on any other rifle deemed an “assault weapon” by Democrats, as well as the $200 tax Biden is proposing for “high capacity” magazines.

What would these taxes mean for Arizona gun owners?

What would they mean for Arizona’s gun-friendly culture?

Urmston said first off, those taxes would make it impossible for small businesses like his to do business. He continued:

People are already paying an elevated price for guns and accessories, due to basic supply and demand. The demand for guns right now is through the roof and the supply is not sufficient to keep up with demand. So people are sometimes paying an astronomical price just to get the peace of mind the Second Amendment provides. Add a $200 tax to a rifle already in high demand and that would put an immediate damper on business.

He then stressed Biden’s proposed gun and magazine taxes, together with other proposed Biden controls, including a one-gun-a-month firearm purchase limit, universal background checks, and revived Social Security gun ban, would “erase Arizonans’ Second Amendment freedom.”

Urmston sounded the alarm along with a call to action, predicting those gun controls would erase Second Amendment rights. He added:

[It] would erase our freedoms and liberties, from the inside. Biden and his administration would hit us where it hurts, would constrict our ability to produce and supply Americans the freedom that they are allowed. And this is not like past elections, these people are getting smart. They are literally focusing their energies on taking away our freedom.

Urmston said 30 percent of gun purchases at his store this year have been made by first-time buyers.

And he draws confidence from those new gun owners, noting how gun ownership could transform voting habits and bring new gun voters to the polls next week.

He said, “As far as Arizona goes, we have this mass influx of people from California. They are coming here and they continue to vote the way they did to ruin their state. But what can change that is the fact that we have so many first time gun buyers flooding into our store. And when they come in, concerned over civil unrest, you can see this fear in their eyes. You see this look, like they’re fully exposed. So we not only sell them a gun, but we would send them with firearms instruction and information on instructors. They would come into the store a few weeks later and they exuded a confidence that you cannot believe, and that was from the peace of mind that they got from being able to protect their families.”

Urmston stressed purchasing and becoming comfortable with a firearm “changed the way they will live their lives,” and in many cases, the way they will vote.

