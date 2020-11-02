Donald Trump Jr. held a rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, Monday morning in which he warned attendees that a Joe Biden administration would place former Rep. Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke (D-TX) at the helm and steamroll the Second Amendment with taxation, registration, and other gun control measures.

Don Jr. stood in front of an audience at Dillon Precision, and called for “full engagement over the next 36 hours.”

He said, “Here’s what’s at stake. You saw Joe Biden talking about banning ‘assault weapons,’ now he is taking it even further. They are going to tax and register your magazines, they’re going to ban online sales. Listen, I live in the People’s Republic of New York and I can’t get reloading equipment, I can’t order ammo anymore. In New York they’ve changed those rules [and] this is where the left is going, they want to do that to shut out your Second Amendment rights.”

Don Jr. summed up by stressing that the decision on Tuesday is “Us verses big tech, us versus tyranny. This Democrat Party that we are running against is not your grandparents’ Democrat Party. It is not your parents’ Democrat Party. This is a Marxist Party. Just look at Joe Biden’s platform, he’s the camouflage to bring in the radical left. They get to say ‘moderate Joe,’ but he is not moderate. You’re not moderate when Kamala Harris is your VP. You’re not a moderate when ‘Beto’ O’Rourke, ‘Hell yes I’m going to take your AR-15’ is your gun czar.”

On November 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Biden reiterated his plans to ban “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines, as well to implement universal background checks and other guns controls.

Other gun proposals Biden supports include:

A provision that could ban online sales of ammunition, guns, and gun parts. A pledge to revive the Social Security gun ban, which targeted benefit recipients who needed help managing their finances. The ban was adopted during the last full month of the Obama presidency and repealed during the first full month of the Trump presidency. A provision that would limit Americans a one-gun-a-month purchase maximum. The Biden campaign website says, “Biden supports legislation restricting the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one.” A push to incentivize states to license would-be gun owners. Biden’s campaign website says, “Biden will enact legislation to give states and local governments grants to require individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a gun.”

