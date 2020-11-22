The left is coming unglued over news that actor Ricky Schroder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell allegedly helped with the $2 million bail that allowed Kyle Rittenhouse to go home from police custody on Friday.

Breitbart News reported that Rittenhouse posted bail on Friday.

Breitbart’s Josh Caplan noted:

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the August 25th deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during riots sparked by the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people, two of whom succumbed to their wounds.

Attorney L. Lin Wood tweeted thanks to Schroder following bail:

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Wood thanked Lindell in a separate tweet, writing, “Also give Mike @realMikeLindell a shout out.”

On Friday, Actress Bette Midler responded to the news of Rittenhouse’s bail by asking Americans to throw their My Pillow products “into the nearest landfill.” She also called out Schroder, asking, “Who knew he could be so malevolent?”

Also on Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested Rittenhouse’s bail demonstrated racism. She tweeted: “Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim & did the same thing in a diff context? For people who say “systemic racism doesn’t exist,” this is what it looks like: protection of white supremacy baked deep into our carceral systems. Law and disorder.”

Lawyer and Al Jazeera News contributor Exavier Pope tweeted:

Fuck Ricky Schroder and that MyPillow guy for bailing out Kyle Rittenhouse, arrest this mother, and if you supporter any of it, fuck you too. They are white supremacists and it must be condemned unapologetically as strongly as possible. It’s NOT okay. That’s the tweet. — (@exavierpope) November 21, 2020

On Saturday, CNN White House correspondent April Ryan also cited racism, tweeting:

It’s amazing how these people like Ricky Schroder & Mike Lindell will proclaim to be pro-life, but turn around & bail out Kyle Rittenhouse who allegedly murdered two people advocating for Black people not being killed by cops. A true showcase in pure racism! #KyleRittenhouse https://t.co/ePSc7jcq1c — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 21, 2020

On November 20, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Rittenhouse indicated he used coronavirus stimulus money to purchase the AR-15 he carried on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.