Robber in Coronavirus Mask Shoots and Kills Kneeling Store Clerk

An armed robber wearing a coronavirus mask on Monday morning shot and killed a New Orleans store clerk who had handed over money and had gotten on his knees.

WWLTV reports that just after 2:00 a.m., two alleged armed robbers wearing masks in compliance with coronavirus restrictions entered a Shell gas station and demanded money. The clerk handed over all the money in the register and got on his knees.

One of the two suspects, allegedly, then killed the clerk.

A press release from the Kenner Police Department says:

After removing all the money from the register, suspect one walks behind the counter where the victim is helplessly on his knees. Without provocation, suspect one then steps back and shoots the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kenner Police describes robbery suspect one as “wearing a white knit cap and black face mask.” The department gave no description of suspect two, but a photo appears to indicate he was wearing a dark hoodie.

