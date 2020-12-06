Thirty people were shot, four fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun Times reports the most recent fatality occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, when a 28-year-old man walking “in the 1200-block of West Fry Street” was shot to death by a gunman on foot.

On December 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported over 3,800 people were shot January 2020 through December 1, 2020. The Chicago Tribune reports the precise figure at 3,862 shooting victims. The Tribune reports 715 were killed January 1, 2020, through December 1, 2020.

Twelve people were shot Monday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, one fatally.

Fifty people were shot, five fatally, the weekend of November 20-22 in Chicago and 28 were shot, seven fatally, the weekend after that.

Carjackings have also surged in Chicago during 2020. Fox 32 reports 1,229 carjackings January through November of this year, versus a total of 514 carjacckings for all of 2019.

