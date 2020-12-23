Rep. Richard Hudson: ATF Reversal on Pistol Braces Is ‘Injustice’

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) criticized the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) move toward reclassifying AR pistol with stabilizer braces, describing it as an “injustice.”

He did this in a December 22, 2020, letter, addressed to the ATF and signed by Hudson and 89 other U.S. Representatives.

Hudson and the other Reps. point out the ATF originally recognized stabilizer braces as an aide for disabled combat veterans to “who still enjoy recreational shooting but could not reliably control heavy pistols without assistance.” Hudson and the other Reps. note that such an application for the braces means the ATF sees “legitimate uses” for stabilizer braces, yet the agency is now pivoting 180 degrees toward placing some AR pistols with braces under the purview of the National Firearms Act (NFA) and/or the Gun Control Act (GCA).

On December 22, 2020, Breitbart News reported the ATF is accepting public comment on their plans to reevaluate AR pistols with stabilizer braces for the purpose of designating them under NFA/GCA regulations. AR pistols reclassified by the ATF will then require the owners to be fingerprinted, photographed, to undergo an in-depth background check, register the pistols with the ATF, and pay a $200 fee for a federal tax stamp.

Hudson and his 89 colleagues refer to the ATF’s move toward reclassification as “injustice” which must be corrected.

The letter says, “The Second Amendment is the right that allows us to defend our other rights. If we are to uphold the Constitution, this right cannot be infringed upon.”

