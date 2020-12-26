An alleged robber was shot dead at New Orleans’ Big E-Z Fuel Stop Tuesday night after he allegedly opened fire inside the store.

WWL reported that the alleged robber walked into the store around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money from a female employee.

Store owner Nick Hingel said, “Apparently the girl didn’t get the money out fast enough and started shooting.”

At that point, the employee who stocks coolers got involved. Hingel said, “The cooler man pushed the girl on the ground and went behind the wall a bit and came out and told the man get on the floor. And the guy started shooting at him again.”

The employee who stocks coolers responded to the alleged robber by pulling his own gun and shooting back, killing the suspect.

NOLA.com quoted Hingel expressing his surprise over the robbery attempt: “Nothing like this has ever happened, before. This is a great location. It’s a neighborhood store.”

Neither employee was harmed during the alleged robbery attempt.

